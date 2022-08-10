WI vs NZ T20 record head to head: West Indies vs New Zealand head to head records in T20 history

WI vs NZ T20 record head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first WI vs NZ T20I.

The first T20I of New Zealand’s tour of West Indies 2022 will be played in Jamaica tonight. Last team to visit West Indies for their ongoing international summer season, New Zealand will be playing three T20Is and as many ODIs within a 12-day period.

Coming on the back of a 1-4 series loss against India, West Indies would be really wanting to get their act together in what is going to be their last home series before traveling to Australia for another series right before ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have reached the Caribbean after a successful tour of Europe especially in white-ball formats. Readers must note that the Black Caps had won all their 11 limited-overs matches against Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands.

Ready for New Zealand with a smile 😄#WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/ib3y0QZyx6 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 10, 2022

Set to face each other in a T20I after more than 20 months, West Indies and New Zealand’s last encounter was abandoned due to rain in Mount Maunganui. That being said, the hosts had ended up on the winning side of a three-match T20I series.

WI vs NZ T20 record head to head

Total number of matches played: 16

Matches won by WI: 5

Matches won by NZ: 9

Matches played in West Indies: 2 (WI 1, NZ 1)

Matches played in America: 4 (WI 3, NZ 1)

Matches played at Sabina Park: 0 (WI 0, NZ 0)

WI average score against NZ: 144

NZ average score against WI: 162

Most runs for WI: 32 (Shimron Hetmyer)

Most runs for NZ: 203 (Glenn Phillips)

Most wickets for WI: 2 (Jason Holder)

Most wickets for NZ: 18 (Tim Southee)

Most catches for WI: 2 (Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell)

Most catches for NZ: 6 (Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).