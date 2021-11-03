WI vs SL T20 Head to Head Records | West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20I Stats | Abu Dhabi T20I

WI vs SL T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the WI vs SL T20 World Cup match.

The 35th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between West Indies and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi today making it the eighth Super 12 match to be played at this venue.

Coming on the back of a victory after two back-to-back losses, defending champions West Indies are at the fifth position on the points table in Group 1. Not exactly out of contention for qualifying to the next round, a defeat or even a small victory will shut the qualification doors for West Indies.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, might be a position above West Indies but three losses have already knocked them out of the competition. Having played much better cricket than their position on the points table, Sri Lanka would be wanting to finish this World Cup on a winning note.

Not just the no.1 T20I bowler, he is the 4th ranked T20I All-rounder as well! WHAT A ⭐!#RoaringForGlory pic.twitter.com/X6hJMDVpJk — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 3, 2021

As far as playing at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is concerned, West Indies have lost their only T20I here which had been played half-a-decade ago. Similarly, Sri Lanka also don’t have the best of records here winning two and losing three out of their five T20Is till now.

WI vs SL T20 Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 14

Matches won by WI: 7

Matches won by SL: 7

Matches played in Asia: 8 (WI 5, SL 3)

Matches played at neutral venues: 4 (WI 1, SL 3)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 7 (WI 2, SL 5)

WI average score against SL: 141

SL average score against WI: 154

Most runs for WI: 224 (Dwayne Bravo)

Most runs for SL: 159 (Kusal Perera)

Most wickets for WI: 14 (Dwayne Bravo)

Most wickets for SL: 9 (Wanidu Hasaranga)

Most catches for WI: 6 (Kieron Pollard)

Most catches for SL: 3 (Akila Dananjaya and Dinesh Chandimal)

West Indies, who have won four out of their last five T20Is against Sri Lanka, had also won when these two teams had met the last time in Antigua earlier this year. The match is fondly remembered for West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen hitting three sixes off Akila Dananjaya to seal a low-scoring thriller.