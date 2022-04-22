Wicket maiden over meaning in cricket: Prasidh Krishna price in IPL 2022

Prasidh Krishna price in IPL 2022: The fast bowler from Rajasthan Royals bowled a game-changing penultimate over of the match.

It is quite unfair on Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Prasidh Krishna for not many are discussing his game-changing penultimate over of the match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium.

With Delhi needing 36 runs to win the match in two overs, Krishna bowled a sensational wicket maiden to force the opposition in requiring to hit six sixes in an over for the first time in the history of Indian Premier League to win the match.

However, the 26-year old player isn’t being credited enough for a 15-run victory primarily due to Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and assistant coach Pravin Amre hogging limelight on the back of an animated protest for a no-ball.

Bowling to a well-set Lalit Yadav (37), Krishna was fortunate enough to witness the batter altogether missing a full-toss first up. Krishna pumping serious pace resulted in Yadav missing the second delivery as well as no contact with the ball put more pressure on him.

On the next delivery, Yadav’s wild swing against a wide delivery saw him edging the ball to Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson behind the wickets. Krishna, who had picked bowling figures of 3-0-22-2 before his final over, managed to bowl three consecutive dot balls to Kuldeep Yadav as well to end up with figures of 4-1-22-2.

While a maiden over in a T20 match is a rare achievement in itself, Krishna bowling a wicket maiden (an over without any run and a wicket) in the 19th over of a high-scoring contest speaks highly about his performance on Friday.

Prasidh Krishna price in IPL 2022

Krishna, who made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018, had represented them for four seasons before being released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction.

In this last over kerfuffle let’s not forget that Prasidh Krishna bowled a wicket maiden in the 19th over! #DCvsRR — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 22, 2022

Registered for INR 1 crore in the auction, Krishna had initiated a fierce bidding competition between Royals and Lucknow Super Giants only to see the former acquiring his services for a whopping INR 10 crore.