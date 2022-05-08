Will Axar Patel play today against Chennai: Will Prithvi Shaw play tonight’s IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

Will Axar Patel play today against Chennai: Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw missed the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in the 55th league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The game will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

A win in this game for Delhi Capitals will help them enter the top-4 slot, whereas a defeat in this game will end the campaign of Chennai Super Kings.

Rishabh Pant surprised everyone by announcing at the toss that Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw were not playing the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both of them have been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals squad.

“We have 4 changes. Shaw, Axar, Mustafizur and Sakariya aren’t playing. Nortje, Mandeep, Ripal Patel and Khaleel are in – some are forced changes due to injuries particularly Axar Patel, and few are because of the wicket,” Rishabh said at the toss against Hyderabad.

Pant revealed at the toss that Axar Patel is suffering an injury, but the extent of the injury or the kind of injury is not revealed yet. However, it is said that the injury of Axar Patel is not known yet. Patel has scored 145 runs this season at a brilliant strike-rate of 166.66, where he has scalped four wickets with the ball.

There is no news regarding the availability or nonavailability of Prithvi Shaw. There has been no injury report of Prithvi Shaw as well. It is yet to be seen whether he will be available for tonight as well. He has played some crucial knocks with the bat this season too, where he has scored 259 runs at a strike rate of 159.87.

Both Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw were retained by the side ahead of the auction. Axar Patel can be available for the Chennai Super Kings game, but there is no report on Prithvi Shaw.