Delhi Capitals Covid: How many Corona cases in Delhi? Will CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match go ahead?

Delhi Capitals Covid: Delhi Capitals have reported yet another fresh covid case in their camp and the squad is under isolation.

Chennai Super Kings will be up against Delhi Capitals in the 55th league game of the Indian Premier League. The game will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, but the game is now under a Covid scare.

A defeat for Chennai Super Kings will end their campaign for this season, whereas Delhi Capitals can enter the top-4 positions if they can win this game.

Delhi Capitals Covid

The match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings is under dark clouds after yet another Covid scare in the Delhi Capitals setup. This is for the second time this season that Covid has entered the Delhi Capitals camp.

In the latest round of testing on Sunday, a Covid case emerged in the setup. All the Delhi Capitals members are in isolation, and they are now confined to their rooms. Ahead of the game against Punjab Kings, the same thing happened and that game was shifted from Pune to Mumbai.

Patrick Farhart, the physio of Delhi Capitals along with Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert have tested Covid positive earlier in the tournament for the Delhi Capitals. The name of the positive player in the latest round of testing has not been revealed yet.

If a player tests Covid positive, he will have to undergo quarantine and will require two Covid negative tests in order to join the bio-bubble again.

Will CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match go ahead?

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals had a joint training session on Saturday. A franchise will require a minimum of 12 players (playing 11 + 1 substitute) to participate in the game, out of which a minimum of seven players should be Indian.

If a team is unable to field 12 players, the game will be postponed to a further date by the BCCI technical committee. However, an official of CSK said that the game will go ahead.

“We understand the match will go ahead, otherwise we would have been informed by now,” said a CSK official.

“It is only a net bowler and all players are in their rooms. So we do not expect changes.”