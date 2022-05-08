Will DJ Bravo play today: Will DJ Bravo play CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match tonight?

Will DJ Bravo play today: Dwayne Bravo has been suffering an injury that has ruled him out from the last two games.

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Delhi Capitals in the 55th league game of the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Both sides are led by their wicket-keepers in MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant.

Delhi Capitals won their last game, and a win in this game can let them enter the top-4 positions. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have to win all of their games in order to have some possibilities to qualify for playoffs on their side. The injury of DJ Bravo has been an issue for them.

The Super Kings have struggled in both batting and bowling departments this season. A defeat in this game will officially end the campaign of the defending champions.

Will DJ Bravo play today

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has missed the last couple of games due to an injury. The absence of Dwayne Bravo is a huge miss for the Super Kings as he has been the highest wicket-taker of the side in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

MS Dhoni announced at the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad that DJ Bravo is facing some fitness issues, but the exact issue has not been reported yet. Bravo has been a vital part of the Chennai Super Kings set up, and he was re-signed at the IPL auction for a price of INR 4.40 crores by the Super Kings.

Bravo has scalped 14 wickets at an average of 18.50 this season, whereas his economy has been 8.73. He has been the leading death bowler of the side. Bravo is the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League as well with 181 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings have been leaking runs at the death, and the arrival of DJ Bravo will definitely make their case strong. However, there is no official report on the injury of Dwayne Bravo as of yet, so the situation around him will be cleared at the toss only.