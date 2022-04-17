Will CSK qualify for playoffs 2022: Chennai Super Kings qualification criteria for IPL 2022 playoffs

Will CSK qualify for playoffs 2022: Chennai Super Kings have ended up on the losing side for the fifth time this season.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have suffered their fifth Indian Premier League 2022 loss; becoming only the second team to do so this season.

While a fifth loss in sixth match is bound to hurt the second-best team in the history of the biggest T20 league across the world, CSK would be all the more hurt after losing a match which they should’ve won.

Not that Chennai posted a match-winning total after being put in to bat first by Gujarat Titans at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight but had bowled exceedingly well to reduce the opposition to 48/4 in eight overs while defending a 170-run target.

Super Kings, who have had issues with their death overs bowling this season, were found wanting in this department yet again as GT batter David Miller and stand-in captain Rashid Khan managed to score 48 runs in the last three overs to make Super Kings look absolutely clueless.

Will CSK qualify for playoffs 2022?

Currently at the ninth position on the points table, CSK are only above Mumbai Indians (six losses in as many matches). While their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are next to impossible, only a miraculous second half of IPL 2022 league phase can see them end up among the Top Four teams.

In the general run of things, a team requires a minimum of eight victories to qualify for the playoffs of an IPL season. Historically, teams have qualified with seven wins as well but it only happens with a superior NRR (Net Run Rate).

Not the result we wanted but a good fight from the boys! #GTvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/ktLxVIF97T — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 17, 2022

The only way Chennai can look to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs is by winning seven out of their remaining eight league matches this season. Assuming that they win six matches, Net Run Rate will come into picture. At -0.638, Chennai are among the three teams to have a negative NRR this season.

Given their form and the formation of squad, it doesn’t appear like Super Kings will make it to IPL 2022 playoffs until they stage a remarkable comeback into the tournament. Readers must note that Ravindra Jadeja and his men will next face Mumbai in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.