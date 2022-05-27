Will Dinesh Karthik play today: Why Dinesh Karthik fined? What is reprimand meaning?

Will Dinesh Karthik play today: Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the code of conduct in the IPL 2022 Eliminator match.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier-2 match of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s momentum has been great, and they have won their last two matches. RCB, who are in search of their first IPL 2022 title has played well in the tournament. The bowling of the side has been magnificent with the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel.

In batting, Rajat Patidar scored a brilliant century, whereas Dinesh Karthik has been brilliant as the finisher of the side. All the eyes will be on the trio of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell yet again.

Will Dinesh Karthik play today

Dinesh Karthik has been a phenomenal player for the Royal Challengers Bangalore this season. He has been reprimanded for breaching the code of conduct in the eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants. BCCI confirmed in an official release that Karthik has been reprimanded for his actions. It is a Level-1 breach and the decision of the match referee will be final.

“Dinesh Karthik from Royal Challengers Bangalore has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 25th at Eden Gardens, Kolkata,” IPL said in an official statement.

“Mr. Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offense under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the statement further added.

Terrific game ❤️

Q2 incoming 🌟 pic.twitter.com/A0HAwsY0te — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 25, 2022

Dinesh Karthik has admitted all the charges and accepted all the sanctions. Karthik has been excellent for RCB as their finisher, where he has scored 324 runs at an average of 64.80, whereas his S/R has been 187.28.

Although, Dinesh Karthik has not been banned, and he will be available to play the Qualifier-2 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium.