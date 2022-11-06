Will Pakistan qualify for semi finals: Can Bangladesh qualify for semi final of ICC T20 World Cup 2022?

During the 40th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between South Africa and Netherlands in Adelaide, Netherlands have defeated South Africa by 13 runs to cause the biggest “upset” of the tournament.

Chasing a 159-run target in a must-win match, all South Africa could manage were 145/8 in their 20-over quota. Never been able to dominate the opposition across the two innings today, the Proteas hurt their cause drastically on the back of a substandard all-round performance.

A target which they were expected to chase against this particular opposition, South Africa stumbled in spite of their first six batters getting off to individual starts. In all honesty, a result which is quite perplexing for the cricketing fraternity around the world should also be pretty dejecting for the South Africans.

Although he bowled only a couple of overs, Netherlands pacer Brandon Glover was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 2-0-9-3. Glover, who dismissed three left-handed batters namely Rilee Rossouw (25), David Miller (17) and Wayne Parnell (0), played a titular role in a victory for his team.

Other than Glover, pacer Fred Klaasen and all-rounder Bas de Leede picked a couple of wickets to dismantle the Proteas.

Will Pakistan qualify for semi finals of T20 World Cup 2022?

South Africa, who appeared to be among the best teams in the tournament at one stage, have been knocked out of the tournament. Having won and lost a couple of Super 12 matches each, South Africa have been eliminated from this World Cup with only five points under their belt.

While a South African loss has guaranteed India of a semi-final spot, it has also opened the doors for one out of Pakistan or Bangladesh. The next match of the tournament between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the same venue has been converted into a quarter-final as the winner will accompany India from this group to the semis.

On the other hand, last Super 12 match between India and Zimbabwe has officially become a dead-rubber.