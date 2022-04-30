Will RCB qualify for playoffs 2022: How can RCB qualify for playoffs 2022 IPL?

Will RCB qualify for playoffs 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered yet another loss in the Indian Premier League 2022.

Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the league game of the Indian Premier League. With this win, the Gujarat Titans have almost sealed their places in the playoffs of the tournament, whereas this is Bangalore’s third defeat on the trot.

Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 170 runs courtesy of half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar. Gujarat Titans won the game by losing just four wickets in 19.3 overs.

Will RCB qualify for playoffs 2022

Gujarat Titans are the mentality monsters, and they have proved it time and time again. In the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they needed 35 runs in the last two overs, but they smashed 38 runs to win the game.

In the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Titans were struggling at 95-4 after 13 overs, and then the comeback started. David Miller and Rahul Tewatia batted till the end to earn an incredible victory for the Gujarat Titans.

The Titans needed 36 runs from the last three overs, and they got it easily at the end. Tewatia and Miller were at their very best, and they didn’t lose a sweat while chasing the target. In the last seven balls, Gujarat needed 13 runs and Tewatia smashed Harshal Patel for a six to make the last over one-sided.

Rahul Tewata remained unbeaten at 39* in 24 balls at a strike-rate of 162.50, whereas David Miller scored 39 runs in 24 balls at 162.50. This is Gujarat’s eighth win in nine games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won five of their ten games in the tournament so far, and they are very much in the playoffs race. It has been seen that eight wins are enough to qualify, and RCB can certainly qualify.

RCB are on a run of three defeats now, and they have to improve their performances. If they can manage to win three of their remaining five games, they can seal their place in the playoffs.