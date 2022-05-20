Will Shimron Hetmyer play today: Will Shimron Hetmyer play RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match tonight?

Will Shimron Hetmyer play today: Shimron Hetmyer has missed the last two games of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Chennai Super Kings in the 68th league match of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Chennai Super Kings are already out of the tournament, but this match is very important for the Rajasthan Royals. The Royals are not officially qualified yet, but it is almost confirmed that they will qualify for the playoffs. If they can win this game, Rajasthan Royals will secure a top-2 spot.

The form of Jos Buttler has been a little concern as he has not scored a big knock, but the rest of the batters have batted well. In the bowling department, the team has been brilliant in both spin and pace bowling. However, the team has been missing the services of their star batter Shimron Hetmyer, who has been brilliant as the finisher of the side.

Will Shimron Hetmyer play today

West Indian batter Shimron Hetmyer has missed the last couple of games for the Rajasthan Royals. He went home for the birth of his first child. Hetmyer has been in incredible form for the Rajasthan Royals this season. In the lower order, Hetmyer has played some brilliant knocks to help Rajasthan Royals.

Sanju Samson has mentioned earlier that he expects Shimron Hetmyer to be back soon. Although, in a good news for the Rajasthan Royals fans, Shimron Hetmyer is back with the Royals, and he should be available for the game against Chennai Super Kings.

Idhar hi hoon — Shimron Hetmyer (@SHetmyer) May 14, 2022

Shimron Hetmyer has scored 291 runs this season at an average of 72.75, whereas his strike-rate has been 166.28. He has scored just one half-century in the tournament, but the impact shown by him has been great for the Royals. The return of Shimron Hetmyer will be a big boost for the Rajasthan Royals in CSK game.