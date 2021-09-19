Will Virat Kohli leave RCB: Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021

Will Virat Kohli leave RCB: The captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore has surprise one and all with a massive announcement.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has decided to step down from the captaincy after the culmination of Indian Premier League 2021. The massive update has come three days after Kohli had decided to step down from India’s T20I captaincy.

It was in IPL 2012 when Kohli had started to lead Royal Challengers in the absence of the then regular captain Daniel Vettori. Been announced as their official captain the next year, Kohli will have led Bangalore for nine years by the end of the ongoing season.

Yet to witness RCB winning an IPL title, Kohli has one last chance to win a title as RCB captain. The development was made public in the form of a video posted on RCB’s social media handles.

“I have an announcement to make. Before the second leg of the tournament [IPL 2021] starts, to inform everyone that [this will be] my last in the IPL as RCB captain. Spoke to the management this evening, something which was on my mind for a while,” Kohli said in the video.

Will Virat Kohli leave RCB after IPL 2021?

Kohli, who remains the only player in the IPL to have played 14 seasons for the same franchise, clearly mentioned that he will continue to represent RCB till his “retirement”. One of the most followed IPL teams irrespective of the results, Kohli didn’t forget to thank their bountiful fans for their incessant support over the years.

“I have made it clear to the management that I can’t see me being in any other [IPL] team than the RCB. It’s a commitment since Day 1. I will continue to be an RCB player till I play my last game in the IPL,” Kohli added.

Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021 “This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/QSIdCT8QQM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 19, 2021

Virat Kohli RCB captain stats

As of now, Royal Challengers have won 60 and lost 65 out of their 132 IPL matches under Kohli. As a captain, Kohli has scored 4,674 runs in 131 IPL innings at an average and strike rate of 43.27 and 134.11 respectively with the help of five centuries and 33 half-centuries.