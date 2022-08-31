“I accept that I am not getting any younger”: Colin de Grandhomme announces retirement from international cricket

Colin de Grandhomme announces retirement: The all-rounder has called time on a 115-match international career.

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. England vs New Zealand Lord’s Test in June will be remembered as the last of his 115 international matches across formats.

de Grandhomme, who first represented New Zealand in a T20I against the country of his birth in Zimbabwe at the Eden Park a decade ago, made his ODI debut the against South Africa at the same venue the same year.

It wasn’t until the summer of 2016 when de Grandhomme was handed a Test debut against Pakistan at the Hagley Oval. In what remains his most successful format, de Grandhomme scored 1,432 runs in 29 Tests at an average of 38.70. Two Test centuries and eight half-centuries were accompanied by a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

In 86 limited-overs matches, de Grandhomme scored 1,247 runs and picked 42 wickets to be a handy contributor across divisions.

de Grandhomme, 36, announced his retirement via an official release published on the website of NZC (New Zealand Cricket). Having developed an unwanted knack of getting injured time and again, de Grandhomme admitted that training and recovery is “getting harder” at this age.

“I accept that I am not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries,” de Grandhomme said in an official statement.

“I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks.”

de Grandhomme, who considers lasting friendships with teammates and support staff as “treasure”, received backing from head coach Gary Stead around his decision to retire.

Been bought by Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League 2022-23 Draft on Sunday, de Grandhomme’s presence in the draft despite being a centrally contracted player with NZC had ruffled a few feathers.

With NZC hinting at looking for a possible situation to tackle de Grandhomme’s BBL signing, his retirement has made him the second New Zealand cricketer after Trent Boult in the last one month to prefer T20 leagues over international cricket.