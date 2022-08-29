“We’re in discussions with Colin”: New Zealand cricket board shocked about Colin de Grandhomme’s selection in BBL draft for Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide Strikers signed New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme in the BBL draft, but his availability is not confirmed.

The first-ever International draft of the BBL took place on Sunday and every team selected three overseas players in their squad. Adelaide Strikers retained Rashid Khan, whereas they also signed New Zealand’s all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and English batter Adam Hose.

Adelaide Strikers coach Jason Gillespie has said that the availability of the players has played a huge role in deciding his picks in the draft. de Grandhomme was a surprise pick as he was not a part of the draft list initially. He has scored 3817 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 157.92, whereas he has scalped 69 wickets in bowling.

However, there is a doubt over his availability for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League. He will require a NOC to participate in the tournament.

Colin de Grandhomme’s participation for Adelaide Strikers is in doubt

A member of the New Zealand cricket board has said that they are not aware of Colin de Grandhomme’s availability for the Big Bash League. He said that Colin de Grandhomme is a centrally contracted player, and he has still not asked for any kind of release to play in the competition.

“As it stands, Colin is a centrally-contracted player and has not requested a release,” an NZC spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo.

“We’re now in discussions with Colin to find the best possible way forward.”

de Grandhomme is currently healing from an injury that he suffered during the recent England tour with New Zealand in June. It is interesting that de Grandhomme was not even in the final list of the BBL player’s draft, but according to ESPN Cricinfo, he has give his name at the very last time.

The Blackcaps will tour Pakistan in December, and the schedule will collide with the BBL as well. If de Grandhomme gets selected, he will have to go to Pakistan, whereas even if he does not gets selected, he will require a NOC from the board to take part in the competition.