“Will’s indicated that he wants to keep playing”: Chris Rogers confirms Will Pucovski is aiming to continue playing at the highest level

Will Pucovski has confirmed to Victoria Cricket that he is willing to continue playing at the highest level despite his 11th concussion.

Will Pucovski has to be the unluckiest cricketer on the circuit right now. He made his much-awaited return to cricket, but yet another concussion forced him to leave the field. He got hit on his head by a volleyball during warm-ups and faced the symptoms on the field. There is no date regarding his comeback right now.

Pucovski suffered his 10th concussion in November and was ruled out of Ashes 2021-22. The 23-year old opener from Victoria is highly rated, but he has been really unlucky. He made his debut last year against India, and he also scored a half-century in it. However, he injured his shoulder during the game and missed the rest of the series.

Pucovski has scored 1816 first-class runs at an astonishing average of 53.41, with the help of six centuries. After Pucovski’s latest concussion, there are many calls in the media for him to retire. Victorian captain Peter Handscomb said that they want the well-being of Will Pucocvski, and the doctors can only take the call.

Chris Rogers confirms Will Pucovski wants to continue

Victoria coach Chris Rogers has confirmed that Will Pucovski has expressed his desire to play at the highest level. There is no set date for his return, but he won’t take the retirement route.

“There’s conversations that are happening in the background. Will’s indicated that he wants to keep playing, so we just have to weigh up everything that’s happening at the moment,” Rogers said on SEN radio.

He’s been in and around Junction Oval a few times over the four days of the Shield game (last weekend against Queensland) and he is coming in tomorrow (Thursday).”

A sight for sore eyes, Will Pucovski back batting in the #SheffieldShield 👊 pic.twitter.com/GGKGJ7bfWc — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 10, 2022

“We’ll have a chat with him then to see how he’s going.”

“I think he’s pretty hopeful, we just have to have those conversations and make sure that everything’s okay. I’m sure that that’ll play out.”

Victorian cricket association has confirmed that all the decisions will be taken considering the well being and safety of Will.