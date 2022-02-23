Cricket

“Will’s indicated that he wants to keep playing”: Chris Rogers confirms Will Pucovski is aiming to continue playing at the highest level

Will Pucovski has confirmed to Victoria Cricket that he is willing to continue playing at the highest level despite his 11th concussion.
Rishikesh Sharma

Cricket Latest News
