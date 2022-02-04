“He’s ticked all the required boxes”: Will Pucovski set to return to professional cricket next week for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield

Will Pucovski will make his return to professional cricket after a span of 398 days in the Sheffield Shield game for Victoria.

Will Pucovski is set to make his return to professional cricket after a span of 398 days. Pucovski has been named in Victoria’s 14 men squad for the Sheffield Shield game against South Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Cricket Victoria Chair of Selectors Andrew Lynch said: “He’s ticked all the required boxes and is looking forward to representing Victoria again.”

Pucovski suffered his 10th concussion in November and was ruled out of Ashes 2021-22. The 23-year old opener from Victoria is highly rated, but he has been really unlucky. He made his debut last year against India, and he also scored a half-century in it. However, he injured his shoulder during the game and missed the rest of the series.

Pucovski has scored 1816 first-class runs at an astonishing average of 53.41, with the help of six centuries.

Will Pucovski named in Victoria’s Sheffield Shield squad

Cricket Australia have made a revised plan to conclude the Sheffield Shield. Ahead of the Sheffield Shield, Pucovski played for his local club in the Victorian Premier Cricket in January 2022.

Aussie test stars who are not playing in the T20Is against Sri Lanka will play in the first game. This is the last red-ball opportunity for the players ahead of the awaited Pakistan tour. It is yet to be seen if Pucovski will be considered for the selection on the behalf of just one game. However, Australia’s search for Warner’s opening partner is still unsolved, and Pucovski has a case for him. Last month Pucovski said that if he plays in the Shield, he should be considered for International cricket.

“I’d like to say that if I am playing Shield cricket for Victoria and I’ve put my name up, I’m ready to go,” he said.

“If I’m doing well and put performances on the board then I can’t see why I wouldn’t be in line to be selected (for Australia).”

“But that’s in the selectors’ minds as to what they want to do.”

Will Pucovski named in a 14-man Victorian squad for their Sheffield Shield match against South Australia next week. Good news for the prodigious 1-Test opener, who hasn’t played a first class match in 2021-22 due to concussion. — Christy Doran (@ChristypDoran) February 4, 2022

Pucovski has also revealed that George Bailey called him last month and backed him to come back.

“You get pretty worried that, with the injuries, people are maybe going to give up on you,” Pucovski said.

“But to hear that from him was great. So as soon as I’m back playing Victoria, I’m ready to play for Australia if selected.”