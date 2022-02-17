“First and foremost, we just want him to be healthy and happy”: Peter Handscomb talks about Will Pucovski health amidst his retirement demands after yet another concussion

Will Pucovski has suffered yet another concussion, and in between his retirement talks, Peter Handscomb has given his statement.

Will Pucovski has to be the unluckiest cricketer on the circuit right now. He made his much-awaited return to cricket, but yet another concussion forced him to leave the field. He got hit on his head by a volleyball during warm-ups and faced the symptoms on the field. There is no date regarding his comeback right now.

Pucovski suffered his 10th concussion in November and was ruled out of Ashes 2021-22. The 23-year old opener from Victoria is highly rated, but he has been really unlucky. He made his debut last year against India, and he also scored a half-century in it. However, he injured his shoulder during the game and missed the rest of the series.

Pucovski has scored 1816 first-class runs at an astonishing average of 53.41, with the help of six centuries.

Peter Handscomb takes about Will Pucovski

After Pucovski’s latest concussion, there are many calls in the media for him to retire. Captain Peter Handscomb has said that he was devastated after Will’s latest setback. He said that the decision of retirement should be of him and the doctors.

“I’ve texted him briefly, but trying not inundate him with messages – I’m sure he’s had a lot over the last few days,” Handscomb said.

“We’ve got to leave it up to people a lot smarter than me, I don’t know much about the brain.”

Unfortunately Will Pucovski’s return to first-class cricket was cut short after it’s learnt that the batter was hit on the head during warm-ups & suffered another concussion on the 4th morning of his #SheffieldShield comeback. He left the Adelaide Oval during the lunch break pic.twitter.com/yB3aZ4x8DE — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 12, 2022

“First and foremost, we just want him to be healthy and happy.”

“It was just a bit of a shock because he wasn’t prepared for it, wasn’t ready for it, so it’s just knocked him around a little bit.”

“As a group, we just want him to get better, whatever that takes, I don’t know.”

Will Pucovski opened the innings for Victoria, and he scored a brilliant half-century. He was partnering along with his fellow partner Marcus Harris. He left the field after the first over of the final day, reporting concussion symptoms to team medical staff, and was replaced by Travis Dean.