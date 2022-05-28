Women’s IPL winners list from 2018 to 2021: Women’s T20 Challenge winner and runner up list all season

Women’s IPL winners list from 2018 to 2021: The Supernovas are up against the Velocity in the grand finale of Women’s T20 Challenge 2022.

During the grand finale of Women’s T20 Challenge at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, the Velocity have won the Toss and elected to field first against the Supernovas.

With one wins apiece before the ongoing finale tonight, the Supernovas, Velocity, and the Trailblazers had two points each under their belt. However, a poor Net Run Rate than the two other teams meant that the defending champions Trailblazers, led by Smriti Mandhana, had to bow out of the three-team tournament.

For those unaware, the Women’s T20 challenge tournament was born as a result of India’s fantastic run during the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup, when they finished as the runners-up after an agonizing loss against England in the grand finale.

The inaugural edition in the year 2018 was a one-off match between the teams – IPL Supernovas and IPL Trailblazers.

Post the season, a third team – IPL Velocity was added to the tournament, where the grand finale was preceded by a round-robin format.

While it was the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas which had emerged as the winners of the first two seasons, Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers had lifted their maiden title during the tournament’s third edition in the year 2020.

No thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition had to be called-off in the year 2021, with the same being held in Pune in the year 2022.

The good news for the women’s Cricket fans is that this might well be the last year of the tournament’s existence, as BCCI plans to announce a six-team franchise-based Women’s IPL next year onwards, after the world’s richest board had been subject to intense criticism for having not yet come up with a full-fledged global T20 women’s tournament, despite the Indian women’s team performing decently enough in the format at the international level off-late.

