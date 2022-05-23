N Janani umpire: Who is Vrinda Rathi? Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 umpires list

Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 umpires: Female umpires performed the on-field duties in Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 season opener.

During the first match of the ongoing fourth season of Women’s T20 Challenge between Supernovas and Trailblazers in Pune, Supernovas beat Trailblazers by 49 runs to register a clinical victory.

Chasing a 164-run target, Trailblazers couldn’t capitalize on a blazing start as a proper batting collapse saw them getting reduced from 63/1 to 114/9 in 20 overs. Captain Smriti Mandhana’s (34) departure sucked all momentum out of their innings witnessing them losing six wickets for 10 runs in less than five overs.

Match-winning bowling figures of 4-0-12-4 by Pooja Vastrakar played a primary role behind the aforementioned destruction. Apart from Vastrakar, overseas spin-duo of Sophie Ecclestone and Alana King picked a couple of wickets each at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight.

Top-scoring after electing to bat first, Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 37 (29) with the help of four fours in the first innings. Kaur was well-assisted by top-order contributions from Harleen Deol (35) and Deandra Dottin (32).

Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 umpires list

An all-female four-member panel comprising of on-field umpires Janani Narayanan and Vrinda Rathi and match referee GS Lakshmi acted as match officials in this match.

Readers must note that Narayanan and Rathi were inducted to International Panel of ICC Development Umpires in 2020. While Narayanan had officiated in a couple of WODIs in Harare last year, Rathi is yet to officiate in an international match. The pair belongs to Chennai and Mumbai respectively.

Pretty entertaining start in the #WomensT20Challenge. Are we going to get a record score today? Follow along, our comms team has you covered. Join @ReemaMalhotra8

, @vedakmurthy08, @cricketaakash, @nikhilchopra99 and me on @StarSportsIndia Hindi. pic.twitter.com/PkB96XjdMN — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) May 23, 2022

As far as Lakshmi is concerned, the senior official had become the first woman to be part of the ICC’s panel of international match referees in 2019. Lakshmi, who was working on her 54th birthday yesterday, never got an opportunity to play for India but had a celebrated 18-year old domestic career between 1986-2004.

Umpires

Janani Narayanan.

Vrinda Rathi.

Gayathrii Venugopal.

Match Referee

GS Lakshmi.