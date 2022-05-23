Women’s T20 Challenge Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 matches?

Women’s T20 Challenge Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IPL 2022.

The fourth season of Women’s T20 Challenge is upon us. First set in motion in 2018 as a one-off match between two teams, a truncated version of Women’s IPL will be played as a three-team four-match affair for the third time.

Women’s T20 Challenge, which had commenced in Mumbai and played in Jaipur and Sharjah in the subsequent seasons, will be played in Pune (one of the four IPL 2022 league phase venues) this year.

Having missed out on a season in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic followed by BCCI’s negligence, Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 will be played among 48 players (including four overseas players in each team) representing three teams.

Trailblazers and Supernovas, finalists of the 2020 season, will be locking horns against each other in the first match of this season at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight. Basically a one-round triangular series, this season’s final will be played on Saturday; a day before Indian Premier League 2022 final.

Women’s T20 Challenge Live Telecast Channel in India

Host broadcaster Star Sports, who are both televising and streaming IPL 2022 matches across the country, will broadcast Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 across their multiple channels as well.

The women’s tournament will be televised on Star Sports 1/1HD/2/2HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi in India. Online users can stream this season on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that Women’s T20 Challenge won’t be available on any other streaming platform in the country.

Date – 23/05/2022 (Monday) – 28/05/2022 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 03:30 PM (IST) and 07:30 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Star Sports 1/1HD/2/2HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi.

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).