Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 All Teams Squads and Player List: Pune’s MCA Stadium will host all the matches of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022.

There have been a lot of calls for a full-fledged Women’s IPL, but BCCI have again announced a short Women’s T20 challenge. A total of four games will be played in the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge. Pune’s MCA Stadium will host all the matches from 23 May 2022 to 28 May 2022.

BCCI have announced the squads for this season of the Women’s T20 Challenge. There are a total of 12 overseas players playing in the competition from Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies. Each team comprise of 16 players.

The Women’s T20 challenge started in 2018 with just two teams, whereas the 2019 and 2020 seasons comprised three teams. The 2021 season was cancelled due to the Covid situation.

Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 All Teams Squads

Smriti Mandhana will lead the Trailblazers, and she has some brilliant batting partners in Jemimah Rodrigues and Hayley Matthews this season. Rajeshwari Gaiyakwad and Poonam Yadav will lead the bowling unit of the side.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, SB Pokharkar.

Deepti Sharma is the captain of Velocity this season. The batting of the side looks potent with Shafali Verna, Laura Wolvaardt and Yastika Bhatia. In bowling, they have two-star international names in Kat Cross and Ayabonga Khaka. Radha Yadav and Sneh Rana are the leading Indian bowlers of the side.

The @BCCI have announced that the @englandcricket trio of @katecross16, @dunkleysophia & @Sophecc19 will take part in the Women’s T20 challenge. The mini tournament featuring 3 teams runs from May 23rd to May 28th in Pune. #bbccricket #WT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/j9tM849D4Y — Test Match Special (@bbctms) May 16, 2022

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, KP Navgire, Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantam, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Supernovas this season. Deandra Dottin and Sune Luss are two star international all-rounders of the side. In bowling, they have some options like Meghna Singh, Sophie Ecclestone and Pooja Vastrakar.

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia, Alana King, Ayushi Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi.