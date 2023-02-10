Womens T20 World Cup squads: ICC Women’s World Cup 2023 full team squad and player list

The eighth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is all set to get underway today onwards, with hosts South Africa to lock horns against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, at Newlands in Cape Town.

Apart from the Newlands Cricket Ground, the Boland Park (Paarl) and St George’s Park (Port Elizabeth) are the other two venues where the World Cup matches will take place.

The format is pretty simple. Ten teams have been divided into two groups of five each. While ‘Group A’ comprises Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, ‘Group B’ will consist of teams in England, India, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland.

After each team plays the four others in their group once, top two sides will advance through to the semi-finals. While the semis will be played on February 23 and 24, the grand finale will take place on February 26 (Sunday) at Newlands.

Womens T20 World Cup squads

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.

Travelling Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

Australia

Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

England

Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Travelling Reserves: Dani Gibson, Issy Wong

Bangladesh

Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Dilara Akter, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Jahanara Alam, Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Salma Khatun, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Shamima Sultana.

Travelling Reserves: Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sharmin Akter Supta

Ireland

Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rachel Delaney, Mary Waldron.

New Zealand

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Pakistan

Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

Travelling Reserves: Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz.

South Africa

Sune Luus (c), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Non-traveling reserves: Micaéla Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani.

West Indies

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.