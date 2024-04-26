Max Verstappen Reveals the Environment Is Much Calmer at Red Bull Now – “There’s No Reason to Leave”

Since reports of a power struggle at Red Bull emerged, speculations began about Max Verstappen’s future. The Dutchman has always wanted to focus solely on his job, which is winning on track but he found it difficult to avoid questions from the media related to the turmoil within his team. Some reports also pointed towards an exit from Milton-Keynes for Verstappen. Verstappen, however, had something different to say.

Verstappen recalls why he signed a long-term deal with Red Bull in the first place. He has been with the outfit his whole life and insists that he is satisfied with how things are behind the scenes.

As quoted by Formula Passion, he said,

“For me it is very important that calm reigns in the team and that everyone concentrates on the single-seater and on the performances. Now, I feel that the situation is calmer than at the beginning of the season. After my first world title, I signed a long contract with Red Bull for a reason. All I want is a calm and peaceful environment. But as long as I’m happy with the team, there’s no reason to leave“.

Max’s father Jos was one of the first to reveal tensions within the Red Bull team. These claims came days after Red Bull’s investigation of the Christian Horner saga concluded, and authorities dismissed the grievances against the British boss.

Jos Verstappen felt that Horner’s presence escalated tension and that the team was in “danger of being torn apart.” Jos did not hold back while labeling Horner as the reason behind all problems and was adamant that changes were required, starting with the 50-year-old’s exit.

Verstappen reportedly sided with his father, and rumors of the 26-year-old considering a Red Bull exit emerged. Since then, calm has ensued. Now, Verstappen insists that he won’t leave the Austrian stable but just a few weeks ago, the Dutch driver was strongly linked to Toto Wolff-led Mercedes.

Will Max Verstappen still leave Red Bull amid Mercedes’ interest?

Through his recent interview, Max Verstappen made it clear that all he needs at Red Bull is a peaceful environment. And with things being calmer than before, Verstappen doesn’t have a reason to leave.

There have been no recent reports of tensions within the Red Bull camp. As a result, Verstappen could decide to stay at Red Bull. But if he does choose to leave, Mercedes is one of his most likely destinations.

Team Principal Toto Wolff is desperate to sign Verstappen and claimed that he would go as far as performing handstands to sign the three-time world champion. Wolff, however, knows that luring him to Brackley isn’t easy.

Verstappen is currently driving the fastest car on the grid. Mercedes meanwhile, struggle to be in contention for the podium places. To fuel Verstappen’s ambition and potentially sign him, Wolff knows he needs to build a car that can compete for the championship first. As things stand, Mercedes is nowhere close to that.