“If It’s Not Now Then When”: Adrian Newey Potential Leap to Ferrari Could Be Like Lewis Hamilton in Nature

Reports claim Adrian Newey is ready to leave Red Bull. While we wait for that official confirmation to arrive, experts are speculating over the next destination for the Briton. Ferrari has turned out to be the most sought-after team in most discussions. While it may stem from the Maranello outfit being the closest challenger to Red Bull, Sky F1’s Craig Slater believes it may be Newey’s lifelong desire to work with the Italian outfit, much like Lewis Hamilton.

In a video uploaded on Sky Sports F1’s YouTube channel, Slater said, “He [Newey] is 65 years of age now. For many years, he has perhaps thought about the potential of working with Ferrari, a little bit like Lewis Hamilton on the driving side. If it’s not now, then when? So perhaps he is thinking now is the time to make one final move if he is to make it or it will be too late.”

Adrian Newey has certainly held the desire to work with Ferrari for a long time. Appearing on the Beyond the Grid podcast in 2023, the Red Bull CTO talked about the ’emotional regrets’ of his professional life. The Briton talked about his desire to work with Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso, which never came true.

One could argue that Hamilton had a similar motive when he signed for Ferrari. At 39 years of age, the Mercedes driver is cruising in the twilight of his driving career. Having been a Ferrari fan since childhood, the Briton surely must have asked himself the same question- If it’s not now, then when?

Meanwhile, the Adrian Newey-Red Bull exit news is subject to confirmation from official channels. F1 media, however, is already in overdrive mode with rumors and speculations running wild.

Red Bull responds to Adrian Newey exit reports

Just when social media was beginning to send itself into a frenzy, a response from Red Bull surfaced. As per @FastestPitStop on X (formerly Twitter), the Austrian team denied receiving “any official communication” from Adrian Newey, expressing an intention to leave the team.

Meanwhile, Craig Slater reports team principal Christian Horner was flying from Geneva when the reports came out. Slater said, “It is awkward to get a confirmation from them [Red Bull] because Christian Horner has been on an aircraft today. He’s been flying back from the Formula 1 commission meeting in Geneva. So, he’s just landing now and I will try to get a comment from him if I can.”

Whether Adrian Newey leaves or not, one question remains- how much will his absence hurt Red Bull? Apparently, not as much as is believed. De Telegraaf’s Erik van Haren reports the 65-year-old does not hold the clout over the team he once did.