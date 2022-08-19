“Wonder what purpose does this 1000 day stat serve”: Shikha Pandey rubbishes Virat Kohli’s so-called 1000 days since last international century stat

Shikha Pandey rubbishes Virat Kohli’s stat mentioning the total number of days since he has hit his last century for India across formats.

The last time former India captain Virat Kohli scored an international century was back in November 2019, during the day-night Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

As of today, it has been a total of 1,000 days since the champion batter across formats has not had an international ton beside his name.

The gap, is undoubtedly huge for a person who has 70 International centuries under his belt, and for someone who seemed like smashing centuries for fun not many years ago.

Such was Kohli’s run-scoring consistency, that fans and experts considered it a matter of a few years, before he would equal, and even surpass the legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 100 international centuries.

However, stating that it has been a thousand days since his last century for team India, is an overstatement and exaggeration of sorts, given that not much of cricketing action took place during 2020 and 2021 due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shikha Pandey rubbishes Virat Kohli’s stat

Indian women team’s bowling all-rounder Shikha Pandey seemed to rubbish the aforementioned so-called stat of Kohli’s 1000-day drought of international centuries.

Pandey went on to state that she is a fan of stats and numbers involved in the sport, but seemed to scratch her head while contemplating the purpose that the stat served, with the hashtag ‘DoesItEvenQualifyAsOne’.

Huge fan of stats and everything but wonder what purpose does this 1000 day stat serve? #DoesItEvenQualifyAsOne — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) August 19, 2022

Even notable, verified accounts on the micro-blogging site Twitter, including journalists as well, made sure to not let their followers bereft of this ‘very crucial piece of stat’, which perhaps has no significance at all.

Over 80 million seconds, 1.4 million minutes, 24000 hours and 1000 days since Virat Kohli’s last century. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 19, 2022

It is now 1000 days since Virat Kohli last scored an international century 👀 pic.twitter.com/phQiHr7EQv — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 19, 2022

HE’S DONE IT! Today marks 1,000 days since Virat Kohli’s most recent century in international cricket. — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) August 19, 2022

Congratulations to Virat Kohli on 1000 consecutive days without a century in any form of international cricket. #Celebration #BringOnZimbabwe #WhyIsHeStillInTheTeam pic.twitter.com/e1XQuWno5L — Imported Dennis (@DennisCricket_) August 19, 2022

In fact, Kohli has played 81 innings (23 in ODIs, 26 in T20Is, and 32 in Tests) since his last ton in November 2019.

To be fair, his mere six half-centuries across 32 Test innings is the only concerning number as of today. Across the 49 innings in ODIs and T20Is combined since his last century, he has 18 half-centuries under his belt, which is not right up there in terms of the yardstick he has set for himself, but certainly not below average as well, so much so to deserve to be trolled in the manner he has been off-late.