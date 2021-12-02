Cricket

Wriddhiman Saha Injury Update: Will KS Bharat replace Wriddhiman Saha in Mumbai Test vs New Zealand?

Wriddhiman Saha Injury Update: Will KS Bharat replace Wriddhiman Saha in Mumbai Test vs New Zealand?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Going to go with Mitchell Starc": Brett Lee favours Mitchell Starc for Brisbane Test despite calls of Jhye Richardson's Test comeback
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Wriddhiman Saha Injury Update: Will KS Bharat replace Wriddhiman Saha in Mumbai Test vs New Zealand?
Wriddhiman Saha Injury Update: Will KS Bharat replace Wriddhiman Saha in Mumbai Test vs New Zealand?

Wriddhiman Saha Injury Update: The veteran Indian wicket-keeper batter had hardly kept wickets in the…