Wriddhiman Saha Injury Update: Will KS Bharat replace Wriddhiman Saha in Mumbai Test vs New Zealand?

Wriddhiman Saha Injury Update: The veteran Indian wicket-keeper batter had hardly kept wickets in the recently concluded first Test match.

India captain Virat Kohli has called for “clarity” with respect to the upcoming India’s tour of South Africa comprising of three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is.

“Having clarity is important. Rahul [Dravid, head coach] bhai has initiated a conversation within the group which is very important to know because at the end of the day we understand our focus on the Test match will not shift regardless, but you want to have clarity in a situation on what exactly is going on,” Kohli told the reporters on the eve of the second Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai.

With India’s multi-format tour doubtlessly being a highlight of South Africa’s international summer, India’s visit might get affected due to the latest COVID-19 variant called Omicron.

If the recent official statements are to be believed, the tour will go as per the original plan but with stricter COVID-19 rules. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, there might be a slight postponement to the tour. While the senior Indian team was originally scheduled to leave the country around December 8-9, India A’s squad is already in South Africa for a three-match first-class series.

Wriddhiman Saha Injury Update

Kohli, who had opted for rest in the recently concluded first Test in Kanpur, will have to figure out along with the team management if they want to drop out-of-form vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane or not.

Another decision which the team management has to take is regarding the wicket-keeper batter. Saha, India’s first-choice wicket-keeper in this series, had hardly kept wickets due to a stiff neck in the last match. Being asked about Saha’s fitness, Kohli confirmed that the 37-year old player is fit for selection for the second Test.

Uncapped Srikar Bharat, who had impressed one and all with his wicket-keeping skills at the Green Park, is getting a lot of support from both former cricketers and fans.

Had Saha been unfit or not scored a match-saving sixth Test half-century in the second innings despite his injury, Bharat would’ve in vicinity of a Test debut. However, with Saha ticking both the aforementioned boxes, it would be a tad unfair to drop him tomorrow.