“You can’t really blame anyone for going in IPL”: Pat Cummins supports Cameron Green’s IPL move despite international workload

Australian test captain Pat Cummins has supported Cameron Green’s IPL move despite a lot of international games coming up.

IPL 2023 auction is set to take place in the next few months where all eight teams will look to improve their squads for the upcoming seasons. One player, who has been tipped to get a huge sum in the auction is Australian all-rounder Cameron Green.

The pace bowling all-rounders are always in demand, and the way Green has progressed in white-ball cricket has been absolutely great to watch. He recently played as an opener for Australia in the recent T20I series against India, where he scored a 19-ball half-century in the 3rd T20I at Hyderabad.

To power his T20 credentials, Green has signed a BBL contract with defending champions Perth Scorchers, and he will join them after completing the international duties with Australia. However, with a lot of cricket approaching, Australia would want to save him for burning out.

Pat Cummins supports Cameron Green’s IPL move

Australian captain Pat Cummins has agreed that he wants to save Cameron Green from burning out. Green is slowly making his way in all three formats of the game, and there are a total of confirmed 15 tests scheduled in the next months. He has been a key part of Australia’s red-ball setup in every condition.

Australia have also even used Green as a sole batter only in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Cummins said that it is a great indication that even if Green is not bowling, he can be used as a batter only.

This has been an astonishing display of hitting from Cameron Green. His height has made it really difficult to get the right length. No fear batting. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 25, 2022

“It’s one my first thoughts whenever I bowl him is we don’t want to burn him,” Pat Cummins said at CA Sponsor event.

“It’s been a huge win from the medical side of things to have him play as much cricket as he has over the last couple of years, fortunately he can fall back on his batting even if he’s not bowling. There are 15 Tests in the next few months plus a World Cup.”

There are rumours that Cricket Australia are planning to stop Green from playing in the IPL, but Cummins said that Green can’t be blamed for playing in the IPL for obvious reasons. Recently, Hayden also said that it will be nonsense to stop Green from playing in the IPL. Mitch Marsh has also predicted a huge sum for Green in the auction.

“You can’t really blame anyone for going in the IPL. He’s going to have huge demand on him wherever he plays. Decisions will be made, there’s a lot of cricket around,” Cummins added.