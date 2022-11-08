“You know I love you but just chill”: Kevin Pietersen requests Virat Kohli to have a day off during India vs England World Cup semi final 2022

The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide is set to host the 2nd semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between India and England. Adelaide Oval is one of the favourite hunting grounds of Virat Kohli, and it will be interesting to see how Virat will fare in this game.

India topped their group, and they will now face a tough opponent in England on Thursday. Rohit Sharma got hit in the net and his fitness will be monitored by the Indian management. India’s most asset has been the combo of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in this tournament.

England have not been at their best in the tournament, but they are one of the best white-ball teams in the world. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales have proved lately that they are slowly coming into their groove. Sam Curran has been brilliant with the ball in the tournament so far.

Kevin Pietersen requests Virat Kohli to have a day off

Indian batter Virat Kohli posted a video on Instagram ahead of the semi-final against England, where he was smashing the ball with the meat of his bat. The sound in that video of the ball hitting the willow was just astonishing. Former England batter Kevin Pietersen also commented on that video.

Pietersen asked Virat to take a day off against England on Thursday so that the English team can have some sense of relief against King Kohli.

“Please have a day off Thursday, bud! You know I love You but just chill Thursday please,” Kevin Pietersen commented on Virat Kohli’s Instagram post.

Virat was struggling to gain some form since 2019, but he finally made his 71st century in the Asia Cup and has looked in pretty decent touch since then. He has been in smashing form in the T20 World Cup as well where he has scored three half-centuries in the tournament so far.

It is safe to say that Virat is looking in fantastic touch at the moment and his partnerships with Suryakumar Yadav have played a massive role in the tournament for the Indian team.