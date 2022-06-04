“You know tonight is your night”; Alex Hales opens up on smashing 91 runs in 33 balls for Nottinghamshire in T20 Blast

Nottinghamshire batter Alex Hales was at his very best in the T20 Blast match against Derbyshire at the County Ground in Derby.

The T20 Blast is up and running in England, and we have seen some high-scoring encounters in the tournament so far. Alex Hales has been a consistent performer in the tournament, and he proved his class again in the match between Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Derbyshire managed to score a decent score of 178 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Leus du Plooy’s half-century. However, Alex Hales was in rampage mode, and he won the match on his own. Hales scored 91 runs in just 33 balls, courtesy of 12 boundaries and five sixes.

Nottinghamshire easily won the match by seven wickets as they chased the target in just 17.1 overs. Tom Moores and Samit Patel finished the match for Nottinghamshire at the end.

Alex Hales opens up on his T20 Blast knock

English batter Alex Hales talked to the media after the match, and he praised the bowlers for their efforts. He called the County Ground at Derby the best one one to bat one and restricting Derbyshire for 178 runs was a great effort. Hales said that any total is chasable on this ground.

“I think it’s the best place to bat in the country and anything is chasable here,” Alex Hales.

“The ball goes to the boundary quickly and the pitch is great as well. I thought we bowled quite well to restrict them to 178.”

Alex Hales has just been dismissed for 91 off 33 😮 A brutal innings.pic.twitter.com/vyRLL6QaFf — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) June 3, 2022

On his personal performances in the match, Hales said that T20 is a funny format, and when a couple of balls hits the middle of your bat, you know that it’s a great wicket to bat on. He revealed that he wanted to kill the game in the powerplay only, and he was successful in doing that as well.

“T20 game is a funny one, when you get a couple of shots from the middle of your bat, you know tonight is your night,” Alex Hales said.

“It’s a ground I love batting at, and I just kept going on from there. I just kept going harder and harder, and kill the game in the powerplay.”