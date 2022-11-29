“You probably could have picked it 12 months ago”: Pat Cummins considers picking Australia Playing 11 for 1st Test vs West Indies as a straightforward task

Australia have announced their playing 11 for the 1st test against West Indies at the Optus Stadium in Perth. It was an expected eleven announced by the side, and captain Pat Cummins also said that it was not a difficult task at all for them to announce the team.

Usman Khawaja will partner David Warner at the top, followed by Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head in the middle order. Cameron Green is the all-rounder and Alex Carey is the wicket-keeper. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will lead the pace attack, whereas Nathan Lyon is the lone spinner.

Scott Boland had a breakthrough Ashes last summer, but the Australian team has decided to go with their regular picks. Marcus Harris will also stay on the bench.

Australia’s playing 11 for Perth Test: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

Pat Cummins considers picking Australia Playing 11 as a straightforward task

Australian captain Pat Cummins addressed the press ahead of the first test in Perth, and he said that it was an easy task picking the playing 11 for the first test as they would have picked the same 12 months back as well. He insists that every member of the side has already proved their worth in this format.

The Australian team has been playing a lot of white-ball cricket, and they will now have to adapt to the different challenges ahead. Cumins said that everyone in the side has done well to stay fit, and they are in a good zone ahead of the series.

“You probably could have picked it 12 months ago,” Pat Cummins said.

“Everyone has done well to get them fit and firing for this series and we’re in a really good place. Easy decision.”

Pat Cummins on Perth’s pitch in the 1st test.

Optus Stadium will just be hosting just its 3rd test match, and Cummins said that he has no idea how the pitch will fare in the first test match. Perth is famous for its bouncy nature, and the same was seen in the T20 World Cup as well recently. Cummins confirmed that there is a bit of grass on the track to start with.

“I don’t really know what to expect, I can’t really read wickets,” Cummins said.

“But it looks there’s a bit of grass. It’s hot today, hot first day (of the Test) so it might crack up. But no idea really.”