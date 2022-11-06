“You should be proud of yourself”: Adam Gilchrist proud of Ryan Campbell as Netherlands ensure direct qualification for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Netherlands won’t have to go through to the qualification process ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 for they have already qualified for the Super 12 round of the ninth edition of T20 World Cup to be played in West Indies and USA.

For the unversed, teams which finish in the Top Four of their respective Super 12 groups secure an automatic qualification for the subsequent World Cup.

In what put an end to their best-ever T20 World Cup performance, Netherlands finished on the fourth position among Group 2 teams after winning two and losing three out of their five Super 12 matches.

The Dutch defeating South Africa by 13 runs in Adelaide earlier today not only brought to light their potential in this format but also knocked out the Proteas from the tournament.

In the eight matches that Netherlands played in this World Cup, batter Max O’Dowd emerged as their highest run-scorer on the back of amassing 242 runs at an average of 34.57 and a strike rate of 112.55 including a couple of half-centuries. All-rounder Bas de Leede took the bowling honours for picking 13 wickets at an average of 13, an economy rate of 7.68 and a strike rate of 10.1.

Adam Gilchrist proud of Ryan Campbell as Netherlands ensure direct qualification for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Former Australia wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist was all praises for his former Western Australian teammate Ryan Campbell after Netherlands thumped South Africa at the Adelaide Oval on a Sunday morning.

Proud of you mate. And you should be proud of yourself. A brilliant commitment and contribution to the game. More to come for you I reckon. ❤️👊 https://t.co/qLA6EZAPwH — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 6, 2022

A primary reason why Gilchrist highlighted Campbell’s “commitment” to the sport in his tweet is because of the latter rejoining Netherlands as their coaching consultant months after suffering a life-threatening cardiac arrest earlier this year.

It was in April 2022 that Campbell had been admitted in a hospital for 21 days after a cardiac arrest forced him into an induced comma for a week. In spite of the doctors giving him only 7% chances of survival, the fighter in Campbell defied odds to register a substantial recovery.

A wicket-keeper batter himself, Campbell, 50, had represented Australia in a couple of ODIs and Netherlands in three T20Is back in the day. However, both his matches for Australia a couple of decades ago had come as a replacement for Gilchrist.