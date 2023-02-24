“You want some normalcy”: Virat Kohli once remarked that fame, success, and money is not the key to happiness

Growing up in this age of internet and social media, the youth in particular have this desire to have ‘n’ number of followers, likes, comments on posts, or that their pictures and other content have maximum reach as possible to people from around the world.

Fame and recognition have become an important part of youth’s existence. While some seek for it on a regular basis, there’s also another section which is content in living a low-key life and feel blessed with this existence as well.

Success and money, on the other hand, have always been valued by people across generations. You will always find people getting ridiculed by others when they claim money not being the ultimate thing in life, or the source of one’s happiness.

While all of this is subjective, opinions on these topics also have a lot to do with one’s privilege, priority, position in the social ladder etc.

Virat Kohli once remarked that fame, success, and money is not the key to happiness

However, when one has all of the fame, success, and money in life, it is rare to hear from them how little significant their value is in their view.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli, during an interaction with the RCB podcast around a year ago, touched upon these important tangibles and intangibles around which human existence essentially revolves.

As per Kohli, fame, success, and money is of very little significance in his life, as he still has to work as hard as he used to when he was not a renowned cricketer or when he had almost none of these three ‘essential’s of life’.

“Over a period of time you realize that you want some normalcy. So fame, success, money, all these things they look great when you don’t quite have them. But, to be honest that is not the key to happiness. I could sit here and say that I have all three, but there are moments where I’m just not happy. If I want to play I’ll have to be as committed as I was before I got success. So when you get to a certain point, you can’t just say ‘okay that’s it’, now the game should finish. No fame, money, success, can get you rid of that because you have to keep doing it everyday, otherwise you’re miserable,” Kohli exclaimed during the podcast.