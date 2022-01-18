Cricket

“Time for bed, thank you”: Police officer asks Joe Root and James Anderson to return to rooms after early-morning drinking bout

"Time for bed, thank you": Police officer asks Joe Root and James Anderson to return to rooms after early-morning drinking bout
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"We worked harder than usual towards the end": Alex Albon predicts Red Bull to pick up where they left in the 2022 season
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Time for bed, thank you": Police officer asks Joe Root and James Anderson to return to rooms after early-morning drinking bout
“Time for bed, thank you”: Police officer asks Joe Root and James Anderson to return to rooms after early-morning drinking bout

Joe Root and James Anderson: The English captain and veteran pacer will be investigated regarding…