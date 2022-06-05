Youngest to 10000 test runs: List of players to score 10000 runs in Test match history

Youngest to 10000 test runs: Joe Root smashed his 26th Test ton and accomplished the rare milestone of surpassing 10000 runs simultaneously.

On ‘Day 4’ of the first Test match between England and New Zealand at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, a Joe Root spectacle with the bat in the fourth innings has helped England prevail by 5 wickets, to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

En route the chase of 277, a 90-run stand between skipper Ben Stokes and Joe Root for the fifth wicket on ‘Day 3’, had meant that England required mere 61 more runs on ‘Day 4’ with 5 wickets still left in the bank.

Root and wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes (32) made sure they nailed the chase unscathed, with the former hitting the winning boundary after some tough few months for his side under his reign.

The talk of the entire Cricketing fraternity however, and deservedly so was Joe Root (115 off 170), who not only notched-up his 26th Test century, but also reached the landmark moment of completing 10,000 runs in the format on the same delivery, during the 77th Over of the chase.

Already hailed as a modern day legend of the game, the 31-year-old went on to become the 14th player, and only the second from England (after Sir Alastair Cook) to reach the landmark moment.

Through all the trials and tribulations of the #Ashes Joe Root never lost his smile in Australia but it’s so good to see him smiling and laughing with England on the cusp of a famous win. Captain or not, good times or not, he’s stayed the same. Maybe his greatest legacy #ENGvNZ — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 5, 2022

Youngest to 10000 test runs

One may term it a coincidence of the highest order, as Joe Root arrived at the landmark figure at the age of 31 years and 157 days, thus becoming the joint-youngest to reach there alongside Alastair Cook, who also completed 10,000 Test runs at same age and number of days.

At the second spot is the legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, who also arrived at the figure at 31 years of age, but took some 326 days.

Moreover, the former England skipper also became only the third player after Gordon Greenidge and Naseer Hussain to score a fourth innings Hundred at the Lord’s Cricket ground.

31 years and 157 days – Joe Root

31 years and 157 days – Alastair Cook

31 years and 326 days – Sachin Tendulkar

33 years and 134 days – Jacques Kallis

33 years 162 days – Ricky Ponting

List of players to score 10000 runs in Test match history

Player Span Runs Sachin Tendulkar (INDIA) 1989-2013 15921 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 1995-2012 13378 Jacques Kallis (SA) 1995-2013 13289 Rahul Dravid (INDIA) 1996-2012 13288 Alastair Cook (ENG) 2006-2018 12472 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 2000-2015 12400 Brian Lara (WI) 1990-2006 11953 Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI) 1994-2015 11867 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 1997-2014 11814 Allan Border (AUS) 1978-1994 11174 Steve Waugh (AUS) 1985-2004 10927 Sunil Gavaskar (INDIA) 1971-1987 10122 Younis Khan (PAK) 2000-2017 10099 Joe Root (ENG) 2012-2022 10015

ALSO READ: Players with fastest 10000 runs in Test match history