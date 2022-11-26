"Zampa and Stoin are very very very close but...": Faf du Plessis describes romantic alpha relationship with Marcus Stoinis

South African ace cricketer Faf du Plessis has retired from international cricket, but he is playing his trade around the different T20 Leagues around the world. He was the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022, and RCB managed to reach the playoffs as well.

Faf recently gave his name in the recent BBL player’s draft, but it was a surprise that he was not picked by any of the teams. However, the availability of Faf played a big part in the draft. He will be playing for Johannesburg Super Kings in SA20 League, which is owned by Chennai Super Kings.

The 38-year-old is still going strong, and he has already scored 8074 T20 runs at 31.05 with the help of 4 centuries and 50 half-centuries. It has to be said that Faf has still some years left in him considering his form and fitness.

Faf du Plessis describes romantic alpha relationship with Marcus Stoinis

Faf du Plessis recently appeared on The Grade Cricketer podcast, where talked about his relationship with Australian all-rounder Marcus Stonis. The Grade Cricketer podcast is a weekly show which features some major names from the cricketing scene, and it is hosted by Sam Perry, Dave Edwards and Ian Higgins.

It is a well-known fact that Adam Zampa and Stoinis are very close to each other, and they have been grabbed quite a few times on the TC screens as well during the match, but it looks like Faf and Stoinis are also very close.

It was hilarious to hear that two players from different nations shares such kind of relationship between them. In IPL, both of them do not even play for same teams but still, they manage to meet and greet each other is a great thing to hear.

“Everytime myself and Stoin see each other, wherever we are in the world, so let’s reference IPL, there’s just like eyes locking in moment from a distance and a big smile. And then, we like slowly walk over to each other and he’s like Rig, and I go Rig. Then he goes people don’t understand how difficult for us to be so good looking,” Faf said.

“So it’s like this romantic alpha, I mean I know Zamps and Stoin are very very close but there’s just this romantic alphaness everytime we walk to each other before a match.”

Both Faf and Stoinis have been retained by their respective franchises for the upcoming IPL season. Faf is the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, whereas Marcus Stoinis has been retained by Lucknow Super Giants. So, it is certain that both of them will again meet each other next season.