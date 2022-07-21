BBL Draft 2022: When and where to watch Big Bash League 2022-23 draft?

BBL Draft 2022: The SportsRush brings you the broadcast details of the upcoming Big Bash League international draft.

The 12th edition of the Big Bash League is set to start on 13 December 2022 with the match between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The final will take place on 4 February 2023.

Each team will play 14 league matches, and the top 5 teams of the league stages will play the finals series of the BBL. Perth Scorchers won the title last year by defeating Sydney Sixers in the final.

BBL Draft 2022

The BBL has always been criticized for the lack of international stars. It has been seen that the big names have not been a part of the BBL in the past, and some of them have been available for just a couple of games. The main Australian players also stay busy during the course of the BBL.

To overcome the issue, the BBL will have its first-ever international draft for the upcoming season. Players like Faf du Plessis, Rashid Khan, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, etc have already registered for the international draft. On 21 July, the weighed lottery of the BBL international draft took place.

Melbourne Renegades went lucky in the lottery, and they have earned the right to pick the first player in three of the four categories. Hobart Hurricanes were the unluckiest in the lottery, and they got the last pick in three categories.

Draft Order for Round 1 (Platinum only), Round 2 (Platinum + Gold) and Round 4 (Silver + Bronze)

1) Melbourne Renegades

2) Melbourne Stars

3) Brisbane Heat

4) Sydney Sixers

5) Adelaide Strikers

6) Perth Scorchers

7) Sydney Thunder

8) Hobart Hurricanes

Rev up your calendars! 📺 The #BBL12Draft will be broadcasted on @FoxCricket 501 and @kayosports on Sunday 28 August, right after the First ODI of the 🇦🇺🆚🇿🇼 Series! pic.twitter.com/S03QVN5xHS — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) July 21, 2022

The order will be reversed for just Round 3 (Gold + Silver). Every team can pick a minimum of two and a maximum of three players in the draft. They also have to right to retain one player from their last year’s squad.

The BBL International Draft will take place on 28 August 2022, after the ODI match between Australia and Zimbabwe. It will be broadcasted live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.