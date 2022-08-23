“Zim fans have been absolutely incredible”: Ryan Burl thanks Zimbabwe fans for their support during home cricket season

Zimbabwe batter Ryan Burl has thanked the Zimbabwe fans for their support during the last two home series.

Zimbabwe lost the recent ODI series against India, but the last few months have been brilliant for them. They first qualified for the T20 World Cup in Australia, then they managed to defeat Bangladesh in both ODIs and T20Is at home. The performance of the side was acknowledged by many around the world.

Sikandar Raza has emerged as the standout player of the side, and he has impressed in both the batting and bowling department. In the recent ODI series against India, Raza scored a brilliant century in the last match, but he could not let his side to victory this year.

Apart from Raza, Ryan Burl also emerged as an important player in the T20 format of the game. The team now have some important matches ahead of them in Australia. They also received some brilliant support from the home crowd during their last two series.

Zimbabwe’s batter Ryan Burl has thanked the Zimbabwe crowd for their support during the home season. The hosts lost the series against India, but the support of fans in the crowd was excellent throughout, and they were cheering at their top voices throughout the series.

“You Zim fans have been absolutely incredible over the last couple months. We can’t thank you enough for the home support. We off to Australia now for a busy couple of months, but we can’t wait to be back home playing infront of you again,” Ryan Burl tweeted.

Ryan Burl played a brilliant knock against Bangladesh in the T20I series decider earlier this month. He scored 54 runs in 28 balls at a strike-rate of 192.86 to seal the tie for the hosts. Zimbabwe will now travel to Australia for an ODI series, and then they will play in Australia in the T20 World Cup as well.