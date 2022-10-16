Zimbabwe vs Ireland head to head record in T20: Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 head to head records

Zimbabwe vs Ireland head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for ZIM vs IRE T20 World Cup match.

The fourth match of the ongoing eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup will be played between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Hobart tomorrow. Second First Round Group B match will see these two teams playing both their second World Cup match and at a neutral venue.

As far as the recent form is concerned, Zimbabwe have entered this World Cup on the back of four wins and a loss in their last five matches. Ireland, on the other hand, have won three and lost two out of their last five T20Is.

Although Ireland had won their last five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe 3-2, Zimbabwe had won the last match against this opposition played over 13 months ago. A low-scoring thriller had witnessed Zimbabwe bundling out Ireland for 119 in 20 overs to register a 5-run victory at the Bready Cricket Club.

ALSO READ: Highest successful T20I run-chase at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

In what will be the first T20I at the Bellerive Oval for both Zimbabwe and Ireland, the former will also be playing their first match in the shortest format in Australia. Ireland, meanwhile, had won two and lost one out of their three T20Is against Papua New Guinea in Townsville over six and and a half years ago.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland head to head record in T20

Total number of matches played: 8

Matches won by ZIM: 3

Matches won by IRE: 5

Matches played at neutral venues: 1 (ZIM 0, IRE 1)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (ZIM 0, IRE 1)

ZIM average score against IRE: 139

IRE average score against ZIM: 151

Most runs for ZIM: 283 (Craig Ervine)

Most runs for IRE: 377 (Paul Stirling)

Most wickets for ZIM: 7 (Luke Jongwe)

Most wickets for IRE: 14 (Mark Adair)

Most catches for ZIM: 4 (Milton Shumba)

Most catches for IRE: 5 (Andrew Balbirnie)

💡 We finished our last training session under the lights at Bellerive Oval. Cheer us on in our first match of the @T20WorldCup tomorrow against Zimbabwe. C’mon Ireland!!#BackingGreen #T20WorldCup ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/JULoIrFhD5 — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) October 16, 2022

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).