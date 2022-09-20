“Zinda hoon mai, bring it on”: Mohammad Kaif thrilled after scoring highest T20 score in Legends League Cricket

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif played an excellent knock of 73 runs in the Legends League Cricket 2022 competition.

During the Legends League Cricket 2022 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings, the former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif was in full flow. Kaif, who was playing for Manipal Tigers scored a brilliant half-century, but could not lead his side to a victory in the match.

Manipal Tigers were batting first, and Kaif played an excellent knock of 73 runs in just 59 balls with the help of 10 boundaries. He was timing the ball really well, and it was a pleasure to see him bat in that kind of rhythm. Even Kaif was elated after playing this stunning knock.

Mohammad Kaif thrilled after scoring highest T20 score

Mohammad Kaif went on Twitter after the game, and he was thrilled about scoring his highest T20 score at the age of 42. He said that the sound of the bat hitting the ball is any player’s heartbeat, and he is ready to go for the remaining games.

“Sound of the bat hitting ball is a player’s heartbeat. At 42, got my highest T20 score. Zinda hoon mai, bring it on,” Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

Although, the record of the Legends Cricket League will not count in overall Kaif’s T20 career, but still this is his highest score in the T20 format. Before this knock, Kaif’s highest score in T20 was 70 runs.

Kaif, who announced his retirement from all formats of the game in 2018 was a part of the title-winning Rajasthan Royals squad in the inaugural edition of the IPL. He has also represented Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the history of the IPL.

Kaif has scored 1237 T20 runs at 21.70, with the help of 7 half-centuries. In International cricket, Kaif has 2753 ODI and 624 test runs under his belt. He was also a part of the historic Natwest trophy final between England and India at the Lord’s cricket stadium.