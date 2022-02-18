“I missed out at the IPL auction unfortunately, I’m a little bit flat about that to be honest”: Adam Zampa admits disappointment on getting unsold in IPL 2022 auction

Australian leg-spinner spinner Adam Zampa went unsold in the IPL auction 2022, and he is disappointed about it.

The Australian players have always been in huge demand in the IPL. IPL 2022 is no different as well, as a lot of Aussie players got some great deals. Maxwell and Stoinis were retained ahead of the auction, whereas Tim David and Josh Hazlewood got some great sums as well. However, Adam Zampa did not get any deal, and it is a bit of a surprise.

Zampa had a terrific T20 World Cup in UAE, whereas he took 13 wickets at 5.81. Although, a lot of overseas star spinners like Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, and Adil Rashid went unsold as well. This proves that there are a lot of homegrown spinners in India. However, Wanindu Hasaranga, who has the ability to bat in the lower-order fetched an incredible sum.

Adam Zampa disappointed on getting unsold in the IPL auction

Adam Zampa said that he is disappointed to get unsold in the IPL 2022 auction. He said that he wanted to get an opportunity to play this time around. Although, he said that International cricket is the top priority.

“I missed out at the IPL auction unfortunately. I’m a little bit flat about that to be honest,” Zampa said.

“I thought if there was ever a year that I was going to get the opportunity over there again, it would have been this year.”

“Just with the way that I’m bowling and, from a personal point of view, I just feel like my game’s at a point where I just want to be playing the best cricket possible.”

“International cricket is that and then the next thing after that is the IPL.”

Some excellent spinners from overseas going unsold. Tells you about the kind of players the IPL is looking for. A Ferguson goes for 10cr because his skill is rarer than that of Adam Zampa who finds no takers. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 12, 2022

Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson were part of the RCB side in IPL 2021. Although, both of them went home early because of the Covid threat. Richardson said that this was the primary reason behind both of them went unsold. However, Adam Zampa denied these claims. He said that the main money was spent on the all-rounders in this auction.

“It’s very hard as an overseas spinner, particularly if you’re just a specialist spinner who’s not so much of a mystery spinner,” Zampa added.

“The mega-auction, the way it panned out, they spent a lot of money on fast bowlers, a lot of money on allrounders and even batsmen don’t get great money. They get okay money.”

“I think there’ll be opportunities maybe next year with the IPL though … I think I’d be a valuable addition to any of those squads particularly with the way that I’m bowling at the moment.”