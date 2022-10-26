Dead By Daylight map Pale Rose temporarily disabled due to bug

After releasing the 6.3.2 update, the Dead By Daylight developers have now disabled the Pale Rose map due to a bug.

It seems that Behaviour Interactive’s 6.3.2 introduced a few bugs in an attempt to fix others. While most of the bugs in the 6.3.2 patch notes were squashed a game-breaking bug arose on Pale Rose. As a result, the developers have invoked the “Kill Switch” on the map and have disabled it for now. The bug in question causes the map to not fully load for players, completely destroying matches. Since there is no quick fix, the map will be disabled until Behaviour Interactive can release a hotfix.

Here’s what the developers had to say and what other issues persist in the game.

Also read: Dead By Daylight update 6.3.2 bugfix patch notes

Pale Rose removed from Dead By Daylight map pool as a critical bug breaks the map

The Pale Rose map has been temporarily disabled due to a bug that causes the map to not fully load. It will return in a future update once this issue is fixed.https://t.co/ajR3qqNYmT pic.twitter.com/HYyoLEg4oL — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) October 26, 2022

As of October 26, the Pale Rose map has invoked the Kill Switch. According to the official Dead By Daylight forum, the Kill Switch is described as follows:

“The Kill Switch gives us the ability to temporarily switch off any items/offerings/maps/cosmetics/characters that are causing game-breaking issues in the game, to ensure continued enjoyment. When the Kill Switch is used, the item/offering/cosmetic/character/map will not able to be selected. Maps are automatically removed from rotation and they will remain unable to be selected in Custom Games.”

The map loading bug has forced the developers to vault the map as they work on a fix. Aside from the Pale Rose map, another issue is currently on the bug fix list as well. The developers have noted that the Escape Artist Challenge from the Haunted by Daylight Event does not progress for some users. The next update will likely contain a fix for both of these issues. A few hours before disabling the map, the 6.3.2 update was released which fixed a number of issues plaguing the Halloween event.

While the rollout isn’t complete on all platforms, players can begin downloading the update from 11:00 AM ET. No ETA for a fix has been given so far. For now, fans will have to continue playing Dead By Daylight without Pale Rose in the map pool.