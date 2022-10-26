Dead By Daylight update 6.3.2 bugfix patch notes

Behaviour Interactive’s multiplayer horror title Dead By Daylight has dialed the spooks to eleven for Halloween.

However, the asymmetrical survival horror game is currently plagued with issues. The Halloween event is currently ongoing with a few glaring issues impacting gameplay. As a quick fix, the developers have released the 6.3.2 update to fix a number of glitches. Although most of the issues have been resolved, the bug where the Escape Artist Challenge from the Haunted by Daylight Event doesn’t progress hasn’t been fixed. On the bright side, the developers have acknowledged the issue and will fix it in a future update.

Here are all the bugs that have been squashed in Dead By Daylight patch 6.3.2.

Also read: Sniper Elite 5 update 1.13 introduces new weapons and free multiplayer map



Dead By Daylight bugfix patch 6.3.2 tackles issues on Junkyard, Asylum, Pale Rose, and more

We’re pumpkin patching things up 🎃 6.3.2 arrives today! Details 👉 https://t.co/4Zjx24NKlf

Patch notes 👉 https://t.co/bBCx2LjPBb pic.twitter.com/zJig5apcx4 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) October 26, 2022

The update will include 6.3.2a for all platforms excluding Stadia and Switch. Crossplay will not be affected:

Fixed an issue that caused Bloodpoint modifier Offerings not to be working correctly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Matchmaking Incentive icon to disappear.

Fixed an issue where buying add-ons that were originally equipped do not auto-equip after replenishing.

Fixed an issue where the hooks placement prevents hooking in Midwich Elementary School.

Fixed an issue that caused Killers to be unable to move between a wall and barrel in Junkyard.

Fixed an issue where the Mastermind can get survivors stuck between a wall and a pile of rubble in Asylum.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from vaulting one of the windows on the ferry boat in the Pale Rose map.

Fixed an issue where the sounds of generators would be muffled while working to fix them.

Fixed an issue where Carlos and Sheva’s screams were not heard by other survivors.

Fixed an issue where the SFX for smashing a pumpkin with The Artist or The Onryo was missing.

Fixed an issue that caused female Survivors arms to snap briefly when opening the exit gates.

Fixed an issue that caused Jeff’s eyeballs to pop out in the lobby.

Fixed an issue that caused the VFX of the Oni’s outfit “Bursting with Fury” to be missing and the hair to not turn red when he go into Demon Mode.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to vault a pallet or window sideways when clicking the flashlight before vaulting.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to keep using their flashlight during the escape animation if it is in use when they escape.

Fixed an issue that caused the centrifuge to be spinning when working on an esoteric generator with an empty void energy tank.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to keep unbanked void energy when killed by the Shape’s standing mori.

Fixed an issue that caused the Wraith to be unable to interact with Unstable Rifts when cloaked.

Changed texture on the Dramatic Death charm available in the Tome 13 Rift. (Switch & Stadia only)

Fixed an issue that caused the Dramatic Death charm icon to be the wrong one. (All platforms except Switch & Stadia)

Removed the Halloween Cinematics that caused crashes on all platforms and game access issues for XB1/XSX users. (All platforms except Stadia & Switch)

The official Dead By Daylight specifies that the update will go live at 11:00 AM ET. While most platforms will receive it at the specified time, the Windows Store version may take longer.