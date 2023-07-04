Steam Summer Sale 2023: Best horror games to buy at a discount

Who doesn’t love playing a good horror video game? It is the best time to get your hands on some of the best spine-chilling games from this genre. The Steam Summer Sale 2023 is currently live, offering various entertaining games at a great price.

Advertisement

The Steam Summer Sale 2023 is a two-week event from June 29 to July 13. During this time, gamers can buy various video games from different genres at a reasonable price. Among those various genres is horror games. Valve’s official online store has a great selection of horror titles, making it difficult to choose from.

Horror games don’t need an introduction, the name itself tells you all that you need to know. This genre of games is famous because of its features and elements to scare gamers. Compared to other genres, horror games mostly depends on their visuals and soundtrack. So we have assembled a list of the best horror games to get at a reasonable price from the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Advertisement

Ten best Horror games to buy during Steam Summer Sale 2023

Dead by Daylight

It has been over seven since the release of Dead by Daylight. It is a multiplayer survival horror game by the Canadian studio Behaviour Interactive. The game works on a 4v1 gameplay, where one takes on the role of a killer and the others play as survivors. The killer has to eliminate the four survivors to win, while the latter needs to fix generators and escape the location.

Dead by Daylight usually costs USD 19.99 on Steam, but there is a 60% discount. As a result, fans can purchase this multiplayer survival horror game for USD 7.99.

Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a new addition to the horror genre, as it came out early this year by Endnight Games. This game revolves around a missing billionaire who gets stranded on a mysterious island after a helicopter crash. He needs to survive on the island full of mutant cannibals and find a way to escape from there.

This survival game usually costs USD 29.99, but after a 20 percent discount is available for $23.99. Gamers should get this game as they can play it either as a single-player or multiplayer. Up to eight players can enjoy the co-op mode of the game.

The Outlast Trials

One of the best survival horror games in the Outlast series. The latest installment to this series is The Outlast Trials, which came out in May 2023 by Red Barrels. This game serves as a prequel to the last two editions of Outlast. The game revolves around people participating in a mysterious experiment where they must complete some tasks while escaping monstrous beings.

Advertisement

Like the past titles, The Outlast Trials is also a great game to enjoy as a single-player. But it also features a four-person multiplayer co-op mode. This new survival horror game has a price tag of USD 29.99, but thanks to a 15 percent off is available for USD 25.49.

Phasmophobia

Over the last three years, it has become one of the most-played multiplayer survival horror games. In this 2020-released game by Kinetic Games, players take on the role of ghost hunters. They take on contracts to identify the types of ghost hauntings and gather evidence. Players can either play it as a single-player or as a multiplayer.

This entertaining multiplayer psychological horror is a great game to get in the Steam Summer Sale 2023. It usually costs USD 13.99, but now available for $11.19 because of a 20 percent discount.

Dead Space

One of the biggest releases this year was Dead Space. This was a remastered edition of the classic sci-fi survival horror game by the game developer Motive. This game takes place on a spaceship called Ishimura, where engineer Isaac Clarke goes to investigate. But there stumble across deadly monsters called Necromorphs. Now he needs to survive there and find a way out of there.

This premium sci-fi survival horror game costs USD 59.99 on Steam. But because of the ongoing discount of 30 percent, it is available for USD 41.99. Fans shouldn’t let go of this excellent opportunity to get this game at lowered prices.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a survival horror action RPG. This 2022-released game by Techland is set in a post-apocalyptic world where zombies threaten humanity. The players take on the role of Aiden Caldwell, who uses his parkour skills to fight the zombies.

Although the game’s story received criticism, fans enjoyed the gameplay and praised the game for it. You also have the opportunity to enjoy the gameplay for USD 27.88. This horror game usually costs USD 69.98 but there is 60 percent off right now.

Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is a new horror action-adventure RPG game released in February 2023 by Mundfish. The game is set in an alternate 1995 that is far more futuristic than the real modern-day world. The game revolves around an AI going wild, turning the robots against the humans. The players take on the role of Agent P-3, who will look for ways to stop this rouge AI.

This single-player horror game has a price tag of USD 59.99. But currently, it is available for USD 39.59 because of a 34 percent discount in the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Callisto Protocol

Callisto Protocol is a 2022 released sci-fi survival horror game by Striking Distance Studios. In this game, the players take on the role of Jacob Lee. He is sent to a prison facility on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. There he fights the infected prisoners. He will solve many mysteries surrounding the unknown disease and the facility.

This sci-fi horror game received a mixed reaction upon its release. So those who haven’t yet played this game can buy it for USD 29.99. Usually, it costs USD 59.99 on Steam, but there is 50 percent off on it right now.

Resident Evil Village

This 2021-released survival horror RPG by CAPCOM is the direct sequel to Resident Evil 7. It revolves around Ethan Winters, who gets stuck in a mysterious village. There he will try to save his daughter while will fight many monstrous beings and unraveling many secrets related to the horrors of the Resident Evil universe.

It was the second Resident Evil game to have an FPS mode. It received a lot of positive reviews from the fans. So those who don’t own this USD 39.99 game can get it for USD 19.99, as there is a 50 percent off on this game.

Resident Evil 3

In 2020, Capcom recreated the classic survival horror game Resident Evil 3. This game revolves around the former elite agent Jill Valentine, who tries to find a vaccine and escape Raccoon City while being pursued by Umbrella Corp’s monster Nemesis. There is a virus outbreak in the city because of the events in Resident Evil 2.

This remade version of the classic survival horror RPG will cost USD 39.99 on Steam. But currently, you can get it for only USD 9.99 because of a 75 percent discount on it.

There are more thrilling horror games available on Steam, but these ten titles must be bought during the Steam Summer Sale 2023. Moreover, fans can check the other best games to get under USD 10 from this sale by clicking here.