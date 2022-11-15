Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.5.4 deployed on November 15: Full patch notes

Maintenance for Destiny 2 on November 15 has concluded and a few fixes have been rolled out. Hotfix 6.2.5.4 has re-enabled a few features that were frozen during the 6.2.5.3 update. Of these, web, mobile, and 3rd-party apps have been re-enabled. No downtime was recorded for this update and the rollout has been completed. Players having issues are advised to restart their platform and clear their download cache.

As per Bungie’s official blog. here’s everything fixed with the latest Destiny 2 update.

Full Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.5.4 patch notes

DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE

❖ Hotfix 6.2.5.4 Maintenance is complete. TROUBLESHOOTING TIPS

❖ Restart system or console

❖ Restart platform

❖ Clear the download/console cache Report issues or seek assistance here: https://t.co/9lcpiGl0GP — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 15, 2022

Seasonal

Fixed an issue where players were not able to acquire Scallywag Seal due to being blocked by the Semaphore Signals Triumph. The Semaphore Signals Triumph is no longer needed for Scallywag Seal. Players can still unlock the Semaphore Signals Triumph for Triumph score and hear that sweet, sweet narrative radio content by proceeding on their Sails of the Shipstealer quest. If players have a character that has finished the quest but are blocked by this issue, they must progress on characters that have not yet finished the quest. For maximum efficiency in unlocking radio content, we don’t advise progressing on this quest on multiple characters.



Beware: only one radio entry can be played per-visit to Eliksni Quarter. If players have made significant progress through the Sails of the Shipstealer quest such that they have multiple radio entries available, they will need to go to orbit and return to Eliksni Quarter between each radio usage.