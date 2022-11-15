Warzone 2 Interrogation: How to use the interrogate option to gain an advantage in DMZ and BR mode?

At launch, Warzone 2 players will get to see one of the most interesting features of the game: interrogation. It allows players to interrogate downed opponents for intel, one of the most crucial elements for survival in a battle royale format.

Here is a quick guide to help players understand the Warzone 2 interrogation mode.

How to use the Warzone 2 interrogation mechanic?

Call of Duty #Warzone2 is almost here and it’s FREE as a 🦅 Experience the massive Battle Royale, the all-new DMZ mode, and so much more on November 16 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ilV6c5CRcm — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 14, 2022

One of the latest additions to the soon-to-be-launched Warzone 2 is the interrogation mode. As disclosed in the official blog, it will help players get more intel on opponents. Upon engaging in close combat with the enemy, players can use the interrogation option by knocking their opponent.

Once close to the opponent, the interrogate option will pop up on players’ screens. After clicking it, the interrogation animation will play depicting a knife held close to the enemy’s throat. At this point, the opponent will be questioned about the whereabouts of their teammates. As soon as the animation is over, players will be able to see the highlighted location of the enemies on the mini-map.

This should help players plan their next move better. This extra step can help squads prevent an ambush from the enemy’s allies. Using the interrogation mechanic is recommended when inside a building or a place where enemies are not close to avoid being jumped during active combat.

This new addition is high-risk and high-reward. For players looking to try out this mechanic, the game launches on November 16, 2022, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

