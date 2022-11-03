Post TI11 Dota 2 Roster Changes: Know all the roster shuffles and team changes

TI11 Dota 2 ended with Tundra Esports winning the championship title and taking home with them the lion’s share of the prize poo. But that doesn’t finish the Dota 2 season. Post TI11 Dota 2 Roster Changes are in action and organsiations, teams and players are making changes. Some are looking for teams (LFT) and some are welcoming new faces to the team.

Every year, after the TI ends, teams who didn’t do so well, look to make roster changes, and the ones who didn’t make it to The International definitely look to change their roster and will then be looking to make a stronger comeback than ever. Most organisations wait till the TI is over to make the move so that they have an idea about how which player is performing.

Majority of the big name who did not make it to The International are looking it as their one last change to make a roster that is going be playing the whole season.

Also Read: FIFA 23 World Cup Mode Release Date, All Features, Promos, Trailer And More

Post TI11 Dota 2 roster changes, shuffle, signing, and transfers for the 2023 Dota 2 Pro Circuit

Tundra Esports are your #TI11 Champions! 🎉 Congratulations to skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, and Sneyking – dropping just one game during the entire Main Stage and taking the Grand Finals 3-0, they emerge victorious on their quest for the Aegis. pic.twitter.com/R1bhFziPq2 — The International (@dota2ti) October 30, 2022

There are a lot of changes that are going to happen slowly and steady as teams close in towards the 2023 pro circuit. Here is a summary of all the Dota 2 roster shuffles that have taken place since TI11 ended.

Nov. 2

DuBu bids farewell to TSM

Nov. 1

Today, we've released our Dota roster. Thank you fans for your warm welcome and for supporting the team win or lose. We're grateful for all their hard work and wish them the best in their future endeavors. #SQDOTA pic.twitter.com/6Xc2GueEsW — Soniqs (@SoniqsEsports) November 1, 2022

Come November, the action has just sped up. More and more teams are letting go of their players. for instance, Soniqs let go of MSS, YaWar, Quinn, and Fata. Kidaro, Xibbe, Otaker, Supream^, Ari have left Into The Breach along with MiLAN, who is their coach. Last but not the least, SG esports have let go of mouzvaa, Kxy, Oscar, and LTH.

Oct. 31

On the last day of October, Team SMG have let go of iceiceice.

Oct. 30

MATUMBAMAN has retired

Wisper is now a freeagent

Oct. 29

Darkmago has decided to part ways with his team– Thunder Awaken

Gaimin Gladiators bid farewell to BOOM

Oct. 28

Gunnar is now a freeagent for Nouns Esports