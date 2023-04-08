Enamored by Young Anthony Richardson, Insider Rich Eisen Reflects on Potential Landing Spots for the 2023 Draft Class QB

Florida Gator Quarterback Anthony Richardson watches former teammates work out during the 2023 NFL Pro Day was held at Condron Family Indoor Practice Facility in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Richardson will meet with six NFL teams. They are the Panthers, Colts, Titans, Raiders, Falcons and Ravens. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] Gai Ufproday30

The NFL Draft is only 20 days away, and the entire football community is buzzing with excitement. Mainly because of the array of talented athletes vying for a spot in the NFL. With big names such as C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young hogging the headlines, NFL analyst Rich Eisen wonders what will happen to Anthony Richardson, another top-class draft pick for this year.

Though Richardson made a decent impression at this year’s Combine, most fans and analysts agree that the first pick would either be Stroud or Young, with Stroud having better odds. However, Richardson is still considered one of the best QBs, and can easily be the dark horse. However, it seems no one other than Eisen is trying to think about such a scenario.

Rich Eisen tries to predict which team could possibly pick Anthony Richardson

On his show, Rich Eisen talks about the potential teams that could sign Richardson. According to him, the Panthers will undoubtedly choose Stroud or Young, and whoever is left of the two will get swooped up by the Texans. However, he has some pretty interesting theories for where Richardson might land.

One of his theories has the Jets picking Richardson at 13. This can only happen if the Aaron Rodgers trade fails to go through. An exciting prospect, but the Jets would much rather have Rodgers on their team. His next idea revolves around the Ravens gunning for Richardson. This could be a perfect opportunity for them to replace Lamar Jackson with an affordable, moldable QB.

This year’s draft seems set to be an exciting and unpredictable one

Apart from the top two picks, the rest of the draft order is being heavily debated. There are many athletes who are setting the scene for a rather unpredictable draft day scenario. This is only further aggravated by the free agents list still containing some big names. Any of those signings could drastically change a team’s approach to draft day.

The Panthers, who hold the #1 pick after trading with the Browns for it, need a QB. Though many believe the team will go with Stroud or Richardson, there is a healthy chance the Panthers could pull a move that can upset existing predictions. Their move will likely dictate what the Texans could go for with the #2 pick. How will this year’s draft turn out to be? Are there any surprises in store for the fans?