“They Ain’t Paying that in the NIL”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Get Real as Bruce Arians Shades $34 Million QB

The Indianapolis Colts drafted Anthony Richardson with hopes that he’d develop into Jalen Hurts. They laid the groundwork for his development by poaching Hurts’ offensive coordinator, Shane Steichen, from the Philadelphia Eagles. With him as Richardson’s head coach, Indianapolis would surely become a force to be reckoned with in short order.

Unfortunately, not all plans work out as projected. Richardson suffered a season-ending injury as a rookie and was underwhelming as a sophomore. His poor performances and unprofessional actions behind the scenes got him a two-week benching. If he fails to impress in 2025, his NFL career could be on the line.

To former Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians, Richardson’s slow beginning isn’t a surprise. Arians, a noted quarterback whisperer, recently claimed Richardson “needed two more years in college.” He reportedly didn’t see Richardson being able “to beat anybody in two-minute [drills] and third down [situations].” Arians added that “if [a quarterback] can’t do that, [he’s] just an average guy.”

This, of course, caught the attention of Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson. The two discussed Arians’ comments on Nightcap and agreed that Richardson probably would have been better positioned for immediate NFL success if he had stayed in college. That said, they understand why he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft: the money.

“I get why he came out. The guy’s a top-five pick. He got 25 million probably, fully guaranteed. They ain’t paying that in NIL and collective… [and] at the end of they day… we’re trying to set our families up.”

Richardson actually received a four-year, $34 million fully guaranteed deal when he was selected fourth overall. Even if he flames out of the league, that figure is enough to set a family up for generations if properly managed.

Did Anthony Richardson’s declaration hurt his NFL outlook?

It’s improbable that Anthony Richardson could have boosted his NFL Draft stock by playing another collegiate season. After all, he was the No. 4 overall pick. There are only three better spots. In that respect, jumping to the league made a ton of sense.

However, Richardson’s critics at the time labeled him a high-risk, high-reward selection. Why? Well, he played just 24 games at the University of Florida. And he started only 13 of those contests. He simply hadn’t – and hasn’t – played much football beyond high school.

There are levels to this game. Richardson technically didn’t skip any of them, but he also didn’t really “beat” the one preceding the NFL. He completed a mere 54.7% of his passes during his Gator tenure. As a pro, he has connected on an even lower portion of his throws (50.6%).

Had he spent more time in college, Richardson could have significantly improved his game before stepping on the NFL gridiron. But he also could have done his draft stock more harm than good. If he didn’t demonstrate growth as a passer, who’s to say he’d have still wound up as the fourth overall pick?

Now, what’s done is done. We’ll never know how another year in the college ranks would have helped or harmed Richardson. Regardless, even those who think he should have stayed in college can’t deny his upside. Arians stated his recommendation but also pointed out that Richardson could prove all his doubters wrong as soon as this year.

“I think his growth this year is going to be huge. If he can’t make the growth that I think he can make, then Daniel [Jones] will push him.” Bruce Arians

Indianapolis, obviously, is hoping Richardson meets his ceiling rather than his floor. Once training camp arrives, he’ll get the opportunity to maintain his position atop the Colts’ depth chart.