Basketball

“Everybody in the F***ing building knew Kobe Bryant wasn’t gonna pass”: When Michael Jordan reminisced the last time the two NBA legends faced off each other

"Everybody in the F***ing building knew Kobe Bryant wasn't gonna pass": When Michael Jordan reminisced the last time the two NBA legends faced off each other
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
“I think that’s a misinterpretation that I’m not the Rookie of the Year”: Cade Cunningham backs himself to win the ROTY honors over the likes of Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes
Next Article
SRH coaching staff Brian Lara: SRH head coach and support staff 2022 IPL
NBA Latest Post
“Billy Paultz, if you’re going to flop I might as well hit you for real”: When a rookie Hakeem Olajuwon slapped the Jazz big man mid-game during the 1985 playoffs
“Billy Paultz, if you’re going to flop I might as well hit you for real”: When a rookie Hakeem Olajuwon slapped the Jazz big man mid-game during the 1985 playoffs

During the deciding game of the 1985 playoffs series, a 22-year-old Hakeem Olajuwon slapped Utah…