“How the hell can Kobe Bryant only get 1 MVP during his career”: A reminder of the flawed MVP voting system and how it will rob Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kobe Bryant managed to collect only one MVP award. This skewered statistic tells us how flawed the NBA voting system is.

This season’s MVP race has been nothing short of incredible. We have seen at least 7 frontrunners and as we wind down the season, it is getting hotter.

The leading names are Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid. But there are also several other players in the hunt.

Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, and Luka Doncic are the outside contenders. Magnanimously the NBA would want each player to know they deserve it.

However, there is only one award and we do know who deserves it more. The race will be down to the wire and each player’s candidacy is justified.

Why did Kobe Bryant have only one MVP?

The fact that Kobe got only 1 MVP in his 20 year career is all you need to know about how bad the MVP voting system has been in the NBA. Change needs to happen with the system and also who gets to vote. — BGN (@BGN_5) March 26, 2022

A question that every basketball fan has pondered over is how did the five-time champion have one MVP trophy in his cabinet.

Call it fate, call it destiny, the truth is luck did not favor him. Or perhaps, it is more important to impart blame on the highly flawed MVP voting.

The voting system consists of a panel of sportswriters and journalists. While their ability to read the game from the outside might be incredible, it does not indicate an ability to crown a player as the best.

The eye test alone is not a good judge of a player’s ability. Kobe Bryant was robbed of an MVP when he averaged 35 ppg.

This season is on the verge of a scintillating conclusion to the MVP race. To us, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the deserved winner.

However, the very flawed panel of sportswriters might end up handing the award to an unjustified winner. As an arbiter, we hope that the voting system is changed to better reflect the voice of players and coaches.